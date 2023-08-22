Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon

Nexon and Samsung have partnered to launch a open beta HDR10+ test on The First Descendant.

HDR10+ is currently supported only on PCs, not game consoles, but by applying HDR10+, Samsung claims gamers will enjoy vibrant metadata on a scene-by-scene basis. At the same time, the TV or display will modify its HDR parameters automatically.

Samsung also claims gamers will no longer need to worry about the added step of manual DR adjustment, and additionally, the base HDR10 format features an expanded brilliance and shade variety.

“By adopting HDR10+ Gaming, we are bringing the game to life in a way that was previously not possible,” said Hyun Kim, EVP and Deputy Head of Business Development, Nexon.

“This partnership with Samsung is also raising the bar in HDR gaming, and we are excited to usher in this new standard of picture quality in video games.”

Currently, Samsung said it is working towards developing the required support so that dynamic metadata is available, but HDR10+ may take some time to be an option for game consoles anytime soon.

Despite HDR10+ not being supported on current game consoles, Samsung asserts that there are many ways to use HDR10+, including pairing with 155 partners and roughly 7000 certified devices together with projectors, smartphones, tablets, TVs, monitors, set-top boxes, and others.

As it stands, Samsung is the lone brand to support the additional feature of ‘HDR10+ Gaming’ over standard HDR10+.

To try out HDR10+, gamers must have a particular PC and a compatible GPU like Nvidia’s RTX 20/30 for the required HDR10+ Gaming support via firmware and a new-ish Samsung TV or gaming monitor.

Overall, the beta test is the first step towards employing HDR10+, with the trials beginning next month in most countries excluding China.