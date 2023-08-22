Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon

Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Nexon and Samsung have partnered to launch a open beta HDR10+ test on The First Descendant.

HDR10+ is currently supported only on PCs, not game consoles, but by applying HDR10+, Samsung claims gamers will enjoy vibrant metadata on a scene-by-scene basis. At the same time, the TV or display will modify its HDR parameters automatically.

Samsung also claims gamers will no longer need to worry about the added step of manual DR adjustment, and additionally, the base HDR10 format features an expanded brilliance and shade variety.

“By adopting HDR10+ Gaming, we are bringing the game to life in a way that was previously not possible,” said Hyun Kim, EVP and Deputy Head of Business Development, Nexon.

pic 4 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon

“This partnership with Samsung is also raising the bar in HDR gaming, and we are excited to usher in this new standard of picture quality in video games.”

Currently, Samsung said it is working towards developing the required support so that dynamic metadata is available, but HDR10+ may take some time to be an option for game consoles anytime soon.

Despite HDR10+ not being supported on current game consoles, Samsung asserts that there are many ways to use HDR10+, including pairing with 155 partners and roughly 7000 certified devices together with projectors, smartphones, tablets, TVs, monitors, set-top boxes, and others.

As it stands, Samsung is the lone brand to support the additional feature of ‘HDR10+ Gaming’ over standard HDR10+.

To try out HDR10+, gamers must have a particular PC and a compatible GPU like Nvidia’s RTX 20/30 for the required HDR10+ Gaming support via firmware and a new-ish Samsung TV or gaming monitor.

Overall, the beta test is the first step towards employing HDR10+, with the trials beginning next month in most countries excluding China.

4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
TCL AFL 728x90 backup Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
4 728x90 RS800PT0 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
728x90 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
Copy of 728X90 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
728x90 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
728x90 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
NRGVault MyCoolman Promo Channel News 728x90 Samsung’s New HDR Gaming Format Coming Soon
Previous Post

Leviton Unveils First Matter Supported Smart Plug

Xbox Series X Console Wrap Transforms Devices Into Starfield Machines

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Xbox Unveiling New Hardware And Accessories
New Bluetooth Party Speakers Unveiled By Sony
Nintendo Launches New OLED Switch Model