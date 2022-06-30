Samsung’s New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies

Samsung have announced the launch of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, a rugged and durable smartphone that boasts features purposely engineered for those on a job site.

To meet the needs of the mobile worker, and combat the extreme working conditions faced by those constantly on the move, Samsung has designed the XCover6 Pro with real world durability in mind.

Boasting a MIL-STD-810H military standard of durability that protects it from humidity, immersion, dust, vibration, drop and more, as well as an IP68 water resistance rating (1.5 meters in fresh water for 30 minutes) and corning gorilla glass, it’s more than ready for the harsh conditions of working in the field. Despite being rugged and hardcore, it is less than 10mm thick and still boasts a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Beyond its physical prowess, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro has been built as a do-it-all enterprise device. With an enhanced 6nm processor, expandable storage with optional microSD, 5G networking and 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E band support, it’s ready to take on the tasks of everyday.

For those that often switch between office and field work, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro offers Samsung DeX, which allows users to connect their device to a monitor with a keyboard and mouse, for a PC-like experience.

Protection doesn’t end on the outside. Samsung Knox delivers multi-layered protection from the chip up, working like a vault and delivering real-time, end-to-end protection.

Furthermore, with Samsung’s One UI, IT admins can take control over XCover6 Pro devices, adding an extra layer of security in the form of remote device management. It also has biometric support in the form of facial recognition and fingerprint scanning.

The best feature of the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro is arguably it’s removable battery. When working on the go, a dependable device that won’t run out is important. Users of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro can quickly switch out a tired, drained battery with a fresh new one to keep on going, while POCO charging capabilities mean multiple devices can charge quickly and efficiently at once.

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro will be available across Europe, Asia and the Middle East in July, 2022. It will be available in black for $899 in Australia.