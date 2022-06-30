Samsung’s New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Samsung have announced the launch of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, a rugged and durable smartphone that boasts features purposely engineered for those on a job site.

To meet the needs of the mobile worker, and combat the extreme working conditions faced by those constantly on the move, Samsung has designed the XCover6 Pro with real world durability in mind.

Boasting a MIL-STD-810H military standard of durability that protects it from humidity, immersion, dust, vibration, drop and more, as well as an IP68 water resistance rating (1.5 meters in fresh water for 30 minutes) and corning gorilla glass, it’s more than ready for the harsh conditions of working in the field. Despite being rugged and hardcore, it is less than 10mm thick and still boasts a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Beyond its physical prowess, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro has been built as a do-it-all enterprise device. With an enhanced 6nm processor, expandable storage with optional microSD, 5G networking and 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E band support, it’s ready to take on the tasks of everyday.

Galaxy XCover6 Pro BackFront 1024x683 1 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies

For those that often switch between office and field work, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro offers Samsung DeX, which allows users to connect their device to a monitor with a keyboard and mouse, for a PC-like experience.

Protection doesn’t end on the outside. Samsung Knox delivers multi-layered protection from the chip up, working like a vault and delivering real-time, end-to-end protection.

Furthermore, with Samsung’s One UI, IT admins can take control over XCover6 Pro devices, adding an extra layer of security in the form of remote device management. It also has biometric support in the form of facial recognition and fingerprint scanning.

The best feature of the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro is arguably it’s removable battery. When working on the go, a dependable device that won’t run out is important. Users of the Galaxy XCover6 Pro can quickly switch out a tired, drained battery with a fresh new one to keep on going, while POCO charging capabilities mean multiple devices can charge quickly and efficiently at once.

The Galaxy XCover6 Pro will be available across Europe, Asia and the Middle East in July, 2022. It will be available in black for $899 in Australia.

Leaderboard 728x90 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
Leaderboard 728x90 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
1 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
728x90 Tour Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
Uniden PRO 728 x 90 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
728x90 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
SPORT TW Banner Conversion EN 728x90 1x Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
Polk Signa S4 728x90 1 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
3 728x90 Samsungs New Smartphone Is Rugged And Ready For Tradies
Previous Post

Blizzard To Make WoW Great Again With Studio Acquisition

LG's ezDispense Does All The Thinking For You

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Lenovo Launch New ThinkPad With Intel 10th-Gen Chip
Horizon Forbidden West Pushed Back To 2022, Rumours Say
JBL Launch ‘LIVE’ Smart Headphones In Oz