Samsung’s Z Flip4, Z Fold4 Are Powerful, Customisable Gems

Samsung has unleashed the next generation of its wildly popular foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4.

Revealed as part of Samsung’s Unpacked event, which also saw the company upgrade its Watch and Buds, both phones carry forth the smart ergonomic design and aesthetic appeal of the previous generation, while tweaking and adding features that improve upon the groundbreaking foldables.

Customisation is king with the new range, with the ability to completely tailor your experience with custom fonts, icons, clock designs, backgrounds, and cover screens with bespoke images, GIFs and videos.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customisation both inside and out,” says Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

Galaxy Z Fold4

The Galaxy Z Fold4 is being touted by Samsung as its most powerful smartphone yet.

Instantly, the emphasis on multitasking moves the Fold4 closer towards a laptop or a tablet than a traditional smartphone.

A Taskbar offers a similar user experience to a PC, while new swipe gestures mean you can instantly move from full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half.

A larger 7.6-inch main screen teams with a 6.2-inch cover screen – unfolded it gives 130.1mm x 155.1mm worth of real estate, with a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaning into this larger screen, the Z Fold4 will be the first device to ship with Android 12L, designed especially for larger screens.

Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, while Microsoft’s full Office suite has been customised to take advantage of the Fold4. These partnerships allow the Fold4 to truly take advantage of its form factor.

The rear triple camera array features a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter. There’s also a 4MP under display camera, and a 10MP selfie camera.

A larger 3,700mAh battery now supports Super Fast Charging, giving up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes.

Design-wise, the phone sports a slimmer hinge, lighter weight, and even narrower bezels, while the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and 5G makes mobile gaming a joy.

Galaxy Z Flip4

The major improvement with the Galaxy Z Flip4 is the leap in usability. You can make calls, reply to texts, unlock the car and even control the SmartThings Scene widget, without opening the phone at all.

Users can shoot hands-free video or capture images by partially folding the phone to activate the new FlexCam feature. A partnership with Meta means FlexCam is optimised for Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

The camera is now equipped with a 65 percent brighter sensor, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

The design has been refined since the last generation, with a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass and glossy metal frames.

A 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and Infinity Flex Display makes this most of the available real estate, while the 1.9-inch cover screen will become a heavily-used feature of this groundbreaking phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in two models including the base and Bespoke editions,.

The 128GB retails for $1,499, 256GB for $1,649, 512GB for $1,849, and the Bespoke 256GB version costs $1,729.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 starts from $2,499 for the 256GB variation, $2,699 for the 512GB and $2,999 for the 1TB memory variant, available exclusively through Samsung.

All Z Series smartphones will be available for pre-order from today, and will be out first week of September.