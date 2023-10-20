Satechi Expands iPad Pro Accessories Range

Satechi has expanded its range of iPad Pro accessories, and introduced the Vegan-Leather Magnetic Case for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros.

Available in black, it features an Apple Pencil holder, metal ring for magnetic stands, and has improved efficiency and upgraded aesthetics. It’s also smart connector compatible.

Designed with the focus of style and functionality, it shields the iPad Pro from scuffs and scratches as well as adding sophistication to the device.

It will be arriving soon in Australia in black, for the iPad Pro 11-inch and-12.9 inch. Pricing and exact availability is still to come.