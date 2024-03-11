Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15

The upcoming mobile operating system from Google, Android 15, is now claimed to be coming with satellite connectivity features for texting.

Evidence for this was found in the most recent Android 14 beta by Android Authority.

The beta saw Google introduce a new “Satellite Messaging” page, that states users with eligible mobile accounts may soon be able to “send and receive text messages by satellite.”

Additionally, there’s a button for users to choose this feature once it becomes available.

The beta page doesn’t specify a provider, but, tapping the “More” button leads to a T-Mobile page, suggesting this US telecom could be involved with the feature.

T-Mobile previously partnered with SpaceX to improve connectivity in cellular dead zones using satellites.

SpaceX also launched the “Direct to Call” satellites, which can handle all LTE phones.

The feature appears to serve regular communication and emergency situations, however, there could be delays in delivery and limited coverage in certain areas.

Weather and physical obstructions could also affect the quality of the signal.

Google is also preparing a “Satellite SOS” function, possible partnering with Garmin Response, which will strictly be used in emergencies, but can also support texting.

The company has yet to confirm these details, however, Google is definitely working on satellite-enabled connectivity for Androids.