Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

The upcoming mobile operating system from Google, Android 15, is now claimed to be coming with satellite connectivity features for texting.

Evidence for this was found in the most recent Android 14 beta by Android Authority.

The beta saw Google introduce a new “Satellite Messaging” page, that states users with eligible mobile accounts may soon be able to “send and receive text messages by satellite.”

Additionally, there’s a button for users to choose this feature once it becomes available.

The beta page doesn’t specify a provider, but, tapping the “More” button leads to a T-Mobile page, suggesting this US telecom could be involved with the feature.

%name Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15

T-Mobile previously partnered with SpaceX to improve connectivity in cellular dead zones using satellites.

SpaceX also launched the “Direct to Call” satellites, which can handle all LTE phones.

The feature appears to serve regular communication and emergency situations, however, there could be delays in delivery and limited coverage in certain areas.

Weather and physical obstructions could also affect the quality of the signal.

Google is also preparing a “Satellite SOS” function, possible partnering with Garmin Response, which will strictly be used in emergencies, but can also support texting.

The company has yet to confirm these details, however, Google is definitely working on satellite-enabled connectivity for Androids.

Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
hitachi banner 728x90 Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
Middleton 728x90px Product Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
QUEEN 728x90 Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
Whatmough 728x90 Satellite Texting Could Be A Part Of Android 15
Previous Post

Roku Disabling TVs & Streamers If New Terms Aren’t Agreed To

New Super Mario Movie To Be Released By Nintendo In 2026

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sony Android TVs Featuring Kayo Sports App
'Hey Google, Play The EPL' - Optus Sport On Android TV
Miranda Kerr's Sis-In-Law Starts Porn App For Women