Say Goodbye To Office Default Font Calibri, As Microsoft Retire The Veteran Sans Serif

It’s time to tip a forty to the curb for Calibri, the workhorse font that served as the Office default since 2007.

“Calibri has been the default font for all things Microsoft since 2007, when it stepped in to replace Times New Roman across Microsoft Office,” the Microsoft Design Team explained, to a shocked and saddened public. “It has served us all well, but we believe it’s time to evolve.”

The company has commissioned five possible fonts to replace Calibri as their default.