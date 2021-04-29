Say Goodbye To Office Default Font Calibri, As Microsoft Retire The Veteran Sans Serif

“To pinpoint the kind of familiarity and ‘comfort’ the typeface should evoke, we also looked at pictures of old armchairs: in chair terms, we were going for a practical interpretation of a beautiful family heirloom; durable upholstery, nothing overtly plushy or nostalgic,” wrote designer Nina Stössinger.
“And when it comes to italics, it turns out there are parallels between chair ergonomics and typography: rather than inflating it and making it softer, trust the rigid moments that are good for your back.”
There is no word on when Calibri will retire from the Microsoft world, but it’s been a fun ride.