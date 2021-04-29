Say Goodbye To Office Default Font Calibri, As Microsoft Retire The Veteran Sans Serif

It’s time to tip a forty to the curb for Calibri, the workhorse font that served as the Office default since 2007.

“Calibri has been the default font for all things Microsoft since 2007, when it stepped in to replace Times New Roman across Microsoft Office,” the Microsoft Design Team explained, to a shocked and saddened public. “It has served us all well, but we believe it’s time to evolve.”

The company has commissioned five possible fonts to replace Calibri as their default.

fonts 1024x557 Say Goodbye To Office Default Font Calibri, As Microsoft Retire The Veteran Sans Serif

“To pinpoint the kind of familiarity and ‘comfort’ the typeface should evoke, we also looked at pictures of old armchairs: in chair terms, we were going for a practical interpretation of a beautiful family heirloom; durable upholstery, nothing overtly plushy or nostalgic,” wrote designer Nina Stössinger.

“And when it comes to italics, it turns out there are parallels between chair ergonomics and typography: rather than inflating it and making it softer, trust the rigid moments that are good for your back.”

There is no word on when Calibri will retire from the Microsoft world, but it’s been a fun ride.

