Schedule For Apple HomePod With Display Pushed Back

Apple’s display-equipped HomePod is subject to more mass production schedule delays, according financial analyst and tipster Ming-Chi Kuo.

“Initially forecasted for 2024, it was postponed to 1Q25, and more recently, further delayed 3Q25,” Kuo said.

“The delay in production is mainly due to software development. The display-equipped HomePod is expected to feature an A18 processor, a 6–7 inch display, and support for the Apple Intelligence.”

Apple describes its current HomePod as a “a powerhouse of a speaker” that delivers “high‑fidelity sound throughout the room. It intelligently adapts to whatever it’s playing – or wherever it’s playing – and surrounds you in immersive audio …”. It comes with Siri built in.

Kuo said that compared to the current HomePod lineup “the display-equipped HomePod will emphasise smart home functionalities more. It can be seen as Apple’s strategic repositioning of the HomePod product line.”

“I previously predicted that Apple would launch a smart home IP camera in 2026, which will be able to wirelessly connect with the display-equipped HomePod,” he said.

“I believe Apple will tightly integrate these two new products with its existing ecosystem and HomeKit to deliver a seamless smart home experience.”

HomePod with display is expected to ship around 500,000 units in 2H25, Kuo predicted, but “if the market response is positive, this product’s annual shipments could reach the million-unit level”.

Apple’s HomePod sells in Australia for $479, with the HomePod mini $149.