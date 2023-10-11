Seagate Reveals New Officially Licensed Game Drive

Latest News by Ashley Riordan
X

Seagate Technology Holdings has announced its new Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD, which is currently available for preorder, providing gamers with the latest PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD technology, and fast performance from the company’s line of officially licensed PlayStation storage products, for speed, endurance, and high capacity.

Delivering read speeds of up to 7,300MB/S1, the transfer rates are up to 2x faster than PCle Gen 3 SSDs. The drive was built with a Seagate validated E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND, providing advanced speed and durability.

There’s a minimalistic heatsink designed to fit the PS5, with the SSD maximising performance, protecting the storage from thermal throttling, and is simple to install.

seagate gamedrive nvme ssd ps5 install top 1000x1000 1 Seagate Reveals New Officially Licensed Game Drive

This drive is offering long lasting endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 2,550 TBW, including a 5 year limited warranty.

The Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD will be retailing for $209.00 AUD (1TB), $349.00 AUD (2TB), and $719.00 AUD (4TB) from retailers and e-tailers.

The drive is currently available for preorder, and will be available on shelf beginning October 27th.

