Search Engine Update for Google

Google is refreshing its online search tools to incorporate artificial intelligence in a bid to offer more than the traditional “ten blue links”, according to internal documents.

Internal documents cited by the Wall Street Journal show that Google plans to make search more “visual, snackable, personal, and human,” by using human voices, and incorporating tastemakers and bloggers.

The goal is to work out how to respond to queries that can’t be easily answered by traditional web results, with CEO Sundar Pichai telling WSJ last month the company is working on a tool to allow users to ask follow up questions.

“We are working to make sure it works well for users—they have a high bar, and we want to meet that bar,” Pichai said at the time.

This leaked document promises the same.

“More than answers, we’ll help you when there’s no right answer,” the document reads, noting that internet search engines have “always been an incredibly dynamic, rapidly evolving sector.”

“As search evolves, delivering high-quality information and supporting a healthy, open web will remain core to our approach.”

The company holds its annual I/O developers conference on Wednesday, where it is expected to shed more light on its search plans, as well as debuting its AI search project ‘Magi’.