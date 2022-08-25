Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale

News by Daniel Croft Share
X

Arlo is helping consumers find the perfect gift for Father’s Day with a new promotion slashing over 20% off on a number of their security devices.

From today (August 25th) until the 7th of September, customers can pick up several of Arlo’s industry leading security cameras and devices at massively reduced rates, perfect for impressing dad on September 4th.

One of the company’s biggest sellers, the Arlo Wire Free Video Doorbell, has had $70 dropped off its price, now down to $229. Featuring a 180-degree field of view, easy-wire free installation and HDR video quality, the Arlo Wire Free Video Doorbell is the perfect gadget for keeping your dad and family safe.

arlo video doorbell wire free weather desktop b 360x200 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale

Arlo’s famed Chime 2 is a great addition to an established Arlo system, notifying dad of doorbell presses or when motion detectors go off. Whilst very rarely on sale, the Arlo Chime 2 is 37% off, down from $79 to $49.

brtf7oy k6a igq i c6pizbwlm q74a4tz3huclszbwimtcl4pe7evzmae7 360x203 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale

Both of Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera Kit’s are also both 20% off, meaning providing dad with the perfect easy install security system is cheap and easy come father’s day.

The Security 1 Camera Kit, which features a single camera, is down from $199 to $159.20. Ideal for larger spaces, the 2 Camera Kit is down from $379 to $303.20.

To make the most of Arlo’s massive discounts before they disappear, head over to the Arlo website.

728x90 1 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
728x90 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
ARL0619 Arlo VDB WF Fathers Day Banner 728x90 72dpi V1 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
Leaderboard 728x90 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
PX7S2 728x90 1 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
4Square clarity ad 1 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Secure Dad A Bargain With Arlo’s Father’s Day Sale
Previous Post

Sony Release It's First Pro Competitive Controller

Fitbit's New Range Takes On Stress Levels

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

HP Ditches Windows Phones, Microsoft “Less Focused” On Mobile
HP Unveils New All-In-One PC With Alexa Built In
Apple CEO Slams Spotify For Playlist Algorithms