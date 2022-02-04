Revealed: Samsung Galaxy S22 Covers

The Galaxy S22 series is set for launch on February 9, and now we’ve even seen a leak of the official cases and covers.

The series will include the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, and the shots of the cases and covers are causing much excitement. They range from simple silicone protective cases and nifty kickstand-design cases, perfect for watching streaming content, to clear cases and textured cases.

The cases also show the design of the phone, and on top of these, Samsung is expected to launch the Smart LED View case and leather case options, though it’s still up in the air as to which cases will make it to which markets.

ChannelNews has already reported on the specs of the series, and you can read up on them right here.

