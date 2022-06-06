Sega To Release Mega Drive Mini 2 With Sega CD

Sega has announced the Mega Drive Mini 2, which will feature 50 in-built games, including a number of Sega CD titles.

The console will be available in Japan first, on October 27, before an international release, which is likely to come just before Christmas.

Only a number of the titles set to hit the console have been announced, but they include the Sega CD games Sonic the Hedgehog CD and Virtua Racing, both of which were considered ground breaking in their day due to the next-gen polygon graphics.

There will also be an attachment available that replicates the bolt-on Sega CD system.

 

