Sennheiser Add ANC To CX Earphones

The new true wireless CX Plus earphones have been in the works for a while, and they seem to have kicked all the goals they intended to, with an upgraded Bluetooth module and active noise cancelling now on board.

The Sennheiser 7mm “True Response Transducer” dynamic driver is still the same, which keeps these at the top of their class, but the addition of aptX Adaptive to the list of supported protocols is a boost from the regular CX, which only supported aptX, AAC, and SBC.

When you get into the ANC, there’s a combo of active noise cancelling and ambient listening, which Sennheiser are calling “Transparent Hearing.”

Basically, CX Plus uses the mics in the original CX, so it has the ability to let in as much or little noise as you need.

You can also now adjust how much of your own voice you want to hear in a call, with these features controlled via an app that will also notify you when new firmware is available.

As for sound – obviously the primary issue here – there’s extended subs that gradually drop back as it moves through the mid-bass and lower midrange.

Mids are slightly recessed, as is the lower treble before the true treble kicks back in.