Sennheiser Announces Enhanced TV Clear Set 2

Sennheiser have announced its new TV Clear Set 2, an upgraded version of its current popular TV listening solution.

It comes with improved sound quality, effortless setup, and customisable features in the companion app, and offers an enhanced true wireless TV experience.

Sennheiser’s sound for immersive immersion, personalised volume levels and improved speech intelligibility will also be included.

These earbuds have be redesigned to fit better and include an updated transmitter the is capable of adding wider Dolby compatibility and a versatile USB-C power port.

It will be available for release from June 12th, with pre-orders now available.

