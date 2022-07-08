Sennheiser Bring Spatial Audio To Netflix

Netflix and Sennheiser have teamed up to offer spatial audio on selected Netflix programs with the use of standard stereo speakers.

Sennheiser’s AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio gives the impression of surround system through any pair of standard stereo speakers.

The technology translates original immersive mixes into 2-channel audio with “a spatial experience far beyond stereo”, according to Sennheiser. It doesn’t require a new mix, meaning it can be applied to titles retroactively.

Netflix will offer the audio mix for selected titles, with the first being Season 4 of Stranger Things. Users will not have to do anything – they will simply be offered an enhanced spatial experience.

“We feel AMBEO Spatial Audio offers a meaningful improvement for Netflix members,” explains Scott Kramer, Manager for Sound Technology at Netflix.

stranger things 4 Sennheiser Bring Spatial Audio To Netflix

“Re-recording mixers often tell me that it better translates their detailed immersive mix work to stereo. Crucially, this process preserves the original sound mix and respects creative intent with a remarkably clean sound.”

Sennheiser explains further: “The rendering software runs in the streaming service’s cloud-based encoding pipelines and produces AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio from existing ADM or IAB files, both industry-standard, open formats. It does not require another separate mix.

spatial Sennheiser Bring Spatial Audio To Netflix

“A preview tool (above) enables the re-recording mixer to compare stereo to AMBEO during postproduction and adjust the rendering settings by stems/groups. The renderer offers patented granular control of the spatialisation, ranging from full AMBEO effect to standard stereo mixdown, while specific channels can be excluded from modification. For example, dialogue can be preserved 100%, or modified slightly to match neighboring immersive scenes.”

To check out what content is available, simply enter “Spatial Audio” in the Netflix search field.

