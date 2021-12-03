Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard

Sennheiser by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Discerning sound hounds have a new go-to set of headphones, with the high-performance new Sennheiser HD 400 Pro studio reference cans serving up detail, clarity and honesty when mixing, editing and mastering.

Perfect for creators, they’re comfortable enough for marathon sessions, thanks to the carefully engineered light open-back frame, which keeps the soft velour pads gently hugging your ears with minimal pressure, and come with both 3m coiled and 1.8m straight detachable cables to adapt to your situation.

Designed for aural accuracy, these premium 240g cans feature a mammoth frequency response, from 6 up to 38,000Hz so producers receive a full account of their mix.

You also get Sennheiser’s 120-ohm transducers, featuring a diaphragm made from a special polymer blend. Add powerful driver magnets to this and you have deeper but clear and well-defined bass.

HD 400 PRO Application Shot P1160641 small 1024x683 Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard

Impressively, distortion is below 0.05 per cent, making for nuanced harmonics while still offering bold and articulate delivery.

Designed to offer a sense of space, the transducers sit at a slight angle, to recreate a triangular listening position as if you’re hearing playback from monitors in a recording studio.

If you’re really serious about your sound, the HD 400 PRO can be used with Dear Reality’s monitoring plugins to create a virtual mix room with carefully designed acoustics through advanced spatial audio technology.

Sennheiser Product Manager Professional Audio Gunnar Dirks says, “Thanks to their linear, high-resolution reproduction, these headphones are a reliable reference to create outstanding audio mixes.”

728 x 90 Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
UE Wonderboom2 CNWeb LB Blue Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
Belkin Better Together 728x90 1 Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
ARL0447 Arlo Cash Back Promo Nov 21 Web Banner 728x90px 300dpi V3 AU scaled Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
HAR0532 SHCHnews BT 728x90 Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
4Squre Ads 02 728x90 1 Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
728x90 Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
Leaderboard 728x90 Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard
Previous Post

New LG CordZero Handstick Has Cleaning Covered

New Kayo Originals Hit Summer Of Cricket For Six

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

House Of Marley Launches New Outdoor Speakers
Lenovo Nabs 14 iF Awards – From Star Wars To Yoga
Philips Launches New Hue Lamps