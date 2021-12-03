Sennheiser HD 400 PRO Cans Set New Standard

Discerning sound hounds have a new go-to set of headphones, with the high-performance new Sennheiser HD 400 Pro studio reference cans serving up detail, clarity and honesty when mixing, editing and mastering.

Perfect for creators, they’re comfortable enough for marathon sessions, thanks to the carefully engineered light open-back frame, which keeps the soft velour pads gently hugging your ears with minimal pressure, and come with both 3m coiled and 1.8m straight detachable cables to adapt to your situation.

Designed for aural accuracy, these premium 240g cans feature a mammoth frequency response, from 6 up to 38,000Hz so producers receive a full account of their mix.

You also get Sennheiser’s 120-ohm transducers, featuring a diaphragm made from a special polymer blend. Add powerful driver magnets to this and you have deeper but clear and well-defined bass.

Impressively, distortion is below 0.05 per cent, making for nuanced harmonics while still offering bold and articulate delivery.

Designed to offer a sense of space, the transducers sit at a slight angle, to recreate a triangular listening position as if you’re hearing playback from monitors in a recording studio.

If you’re really serious about your sound, the HD 400 PRO can be used with Dear Reality’s monitoring plugins to create a virtual mix room with carefully designed acoustics through advanced spatial audio technology.

Sennheiser Product Manager Professional Audio Gunnar Dirks says, “Thanks to their linear, high-resolution reproduction, these headphones are a reliable reference to create outstanding audio mixes.”