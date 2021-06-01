Sennheiser Launches Alexa-Edition HD 450SE Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser has released an Amazon-exclusive pair of its HD 450BT wireless headphones that adds the Alexa voice assistant – previously the headphones only supported Google Assistant and Siri.

It appears the headphones are only available in black, and sport Bluetooth 5.0, aptX Low Latency, and a whopping 30-hour battery life.

You can set up the equalisation through the Sennheiser Smart Control app (including a ‘podcast mode’ that will highlight speech), while a dedicated button on the headphones will activate the voice assistant on your phone.