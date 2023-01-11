The new Sennheiser IE 200 IEMs are set to serve up some very big sounds, without the big cost you might expect from such a top-end product.

Available now for pre-order and set to hit the market at around $220 at the end of the month, these epic Sennheiser wired in-ear earphones are bound to satisfy the stereo cravings of both dedicated sound hounds and those who just want solid aural action on the trip to and from work. Or even during work if the boss isn’t around.

They may not have wireless convenience, but they pack a 7mm extra-wide band transducer as well as a unique dual ear tip option. They also feature a 7-millimeter extra-wide band transducer and a unique dual ear tip option to switch the sonic signature from deep and emotional bass response to texture-rich treble presence. This just depends on the way they’re mounted.

According to Sennheiser, listeners will enjoy a natural frequency curve more aligned to that from higher-priced headphones. You’re also free of the hassle that comes with keeping wireless buds charged.

Word has it that not only is the sound at the top-end, using the same tech as in Sennheiser’s more advanced product line, they match it with their comfort, being designed to accommodate ears of all sizes, with an ergonomic design promoting a secure seal and ongoing comfort.

With silicone ear adapters in multiple sizes and viscoelastic foam to block ambient distractions, the low-end response is guaranteed to be great.

There’s also a revised, braided cable to reduce handling noise. This ends at a 3.5mm stereo plug and MMCX connectors so you can jack them into to just about anything.