German audio engineering company, Sennheiser, has launched up to 30% off its HD 25 headphones for the month of June in celebration of its 75th anniversary, alongside new limited edition headphones.

In Australia, the Sennheiser HD 25 headphones will be available via the company’s website for $239.95 “only in June”, instead of $349.95.

A selection of random buyers will also receive a set of the Limited Edition HD 25 headphones with retro logo print and yellow earpads whilst stocks last for the month.

The Sennheiser HD 25 are said to be a lightweight pair of headphones, capable of handling high sound pressure.

The news comes after Sennheiser announced a suite of discounts which will roll-out throughout 2020 in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

Australian consumers are invited to check out Sennheiser’s ‘special offers’ page to discover each ‘product of the month’ and associated discounts here.