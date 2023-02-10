Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup

News by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury Share
X

Sennheiser has updated its HD 600 series with a new flagship headphone: HD 660S2 worth $863 which will be available for pre-order globally from February 7th and go on sale February 21, 2023.

Designed in Germany and hand-built in Ireland, the 660S2 look nearly identical to its predecessor HD 660S, with the same plushly cushioned headband and earcups, folding hinges, and acoustic metal mesh grilles on the outside.

They both weigh 260 grams.

yellow shirt headphones Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup

The drivers are 42mm with a 38mm diaphragm but the audio brand said that it had reduced the weight of the voice coil and improved overall transducer airflow.

The transducer surround drops the resonant frequency from 110Hz (HD 660S) down to 70Hz.

The company claims that these changes improve impulse response and the nuance of low-frequency passages, resulting in an overall experience that is smoother and warmer than the original HD 660S.

hd600s vs hd600s2 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup

The HD 660S2 has a slightly wider frequency range, moving from a low of 8Hz to a high of 41,500Hz, whereas the 660S only made it down to 9Hz.

Sennheiser has also abandoned the 660S’s lower 150 ohm impedance for a 300 ohm rating, which the company uses in its other 600-series such as HD 600.

HD 660S2 will be equipped with shorter cables than its predecessor: you get a 1.8 meter cable with a 6.3mm unbalanced stereo plug, and 1.8m cable with a balanced 4.4mm plug.

4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
LARQ 728x90 1 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
Whatmough 728x90 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
ARL0688 Arlo Banner 728x90px V1 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
728x90 1 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
1 728x90 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 Sennheiser Upgrades HD 600 Series Headphone Lineup
Previous Post

DJI Reveals Next Mini SE Drone

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

JBL Launch ‘LIVE’ Smart Headphones In Oz
DJI Releases Cut-Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
Android TV Leak Reveals Stadia Support, ‘Hero Device’ Coming