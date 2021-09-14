Sennheiser’s CX Earbuds Boast Innovative Features

Sennheiser has announced the local release of its new CX Plus True Wireless earphones, which boast Active Noise Cancellation, smart interaction, and the German-engineered TrueResponse transducer, an acoustic system usually seen in high-end audio gear.

The TrueResponse provides stereo sound with thumping bass, floating mids and a crystal clear treble that never sounds tinny.

As with most decent earbuds these days, the CX Plus True Wireless boasts ANC, and a ‘Transparent Hearing’ feature which means you can toggle between talk and listening without having to remove the earbuds.

“Hot on the heels of our stylish CX True Wireless, we are now bringing an even more exceptional consumer earphone offering to the market,” says Frank Foppe, Product Manager at Sennheiser.

“With audiophile-grade technology and added features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Hearing, the CX Plus True Wireless provides a high-fidelity listening experience that’ll last the whole day.”

The Smart Pause feature is a small innovation but a mighty one, pausing the audio whenever you remove the earbuds and resuming playback when reinserting. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2, as well as SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX Adaptive codec support for high resolution listening.

With the charger, they also boast 24 hours of listening.

The CX Plus True Wireless is available in Australia, in both black and white, from 28 September. They will retail for $259.95.

