SharkNinja Showcases A Smart Vacuum, Portable Blender and an 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven

The combined brands of Shark and Ninja have showcased kitchen appliances, ovens and a clever vacuum at IFA Berlin 2023, everything from a cordless portable blender through to a vacuum that can sense surroundings and adjust cleaning accordingly.

In the food preparation category, SharkNinja showcased its recently released Ninja Blast which is a cordless, portable blender charged via a USB-C connection. Its shaped to be held in your hand and has a 510 gram capacity for blending on-the-go. Ninja says it’s perfect for mixing smoothies, protein shakes and frozen drinks when you’re out and about. You can sign up for it on the company’s Australian website. The US price is US$59.99, which translates to around A$93.

The company also showcased the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor oven, a brick oven that can be fuelled by wooden pallets with 8 functions capable of high-heat roasting, BBQ smoking, and cooking artisan pizza and more. It can fire-up to 370 degrees Celsius and you can add woodfire flavour to anything with 1/2 cup of pellets. US cost is $349.99.

If you want an electric outdoor cooker, you can opt for the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill which boast 7 functions. It’s an outdoor BBQ grill and air fryer, with roasting, baking, and dehydrate modes and it can also be fuelled using woodfire pellets. Cost is around $670.

SharkNinja also demonstrated the Shark Detect Pro vacuum which is capable of detecting the floor type and dirt levels. It can adjust its suction going from carpet to a hard surface and can change the direction of suction if you are vacuuming nearby a wall. The vacuum’s guiding light adjusts to save battery. It gets brighter in dark areas and dims in brighter areas. It’s also capable of emptying itself, which it does when you stow it on its dock. The dock can hold up to two litres of dirt.

The company also showed off the StainStriker, a spot cleaner and vacuum, a carpet deep cleaner called CarpetXpert and the HydroVac, a three-in-one cordless wet and dry multi-surface cleaner which vacuums, mops, and cleans itself at the same time.