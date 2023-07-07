Sharp’s SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits

News, Latest News by Melissa Fitzgerald Share
X

Sharp is joining forces with premium audio manufacturer Devialet, a French audio brand, to bring to market a new stylised, portable Bluetooth speaker.

The newest Sharp speaker release is the CP-LS100, or SumoBox, which has a removable and rechargeable Lithium-ion battery pack. The design of the speaker is bulky, and large and is touted as being “functional and imposing”.

%name Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits

Sharp also characterises the speakers as having “a bass line that will hit you like a sumo wrestler”, hence the name.

The bass line gets its punch from the two 5cm (2-inch) tweeters and two 20cm (8-inch) woofers which are to have an output of 120W of stereo sound, according to Sharp.

SumoBox is the first partnership between Sharp and Devialet and the new speaker will use the French company’s patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology which is said to help facilitate a “rich, detailed and powerful bass with minimal audible distortion”.

Supporting its connectivity and independent volume level control, the speaker has three inputs (2x TRS/XLR combo, one aux in) and Bluetooth 5.0.

%name Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits

Additionally, the SumoBox can boost sound volume by being paired via Duo Mode to achieve True Wireless Stereo playback. Also, a fun option, consumers can connect multiple speakers via wires forming a chain to maximise sound.

For musicians, the new speaker also allows buyers to plug in a microphone or guitar which allows the SumoBox to act as a portable and compact amp.

Music enthusiasts can take the Sharp CP-LS100 SumoBox home for a cool A$760 which may be a bit pricey for some but an investment in sound quality for others.

Leaderboard 728x90 Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
728x90 Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
728x90 Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
4Square clarity ad 1 Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
Arlo PRO 5 LAUNCH BANNER 728x90 72dpi Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
Middleton 728x90px Product Sharps SumoBox Has A Bassline That Hits
Previous Post

Samsung's Smart Ring Could Launch Soon

New Portable Surround Sound Speaker System Announced By Sony

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

R.I.P Google Glass
REVIEW: New Amazon Echo Sub, More Than A Threat To Sonos Eco System
ACCC Warns Consumers Of Christmas Scams