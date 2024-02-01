Shopify Magic Adds AI Media Editor

by Ashley Riordan
Shopify Magic launched in April last year, providing a suite of generative AI tools. Now, it’s adding a media editor, which brings generative image fill to the platform, as well as conversation search powered by AI.

The image editor can be prompted to change backgrounds without Photoshop to match whatever theme is requested.

It can also suggest backgrounds and styles to match existing product images in the library of the user.

Shopify’s Vice President of Product, Glen Coates said sellers on the platform currently don’t have access to large studio or professional photographers.

He says there’s no additional cost to use this tool. “We know not everyone has access to studios or mannequins, so we want to lower the barriers to entry for entrepreneurs to present their products in the best light. We’re not forcing anyone to use this feature, but it will be an extra helping hand.”

Other generative AI tools on the platform include automated product description, suggested replies for chats, and chatbot integration.

Shopify doesn’t host larger brands, and the tools are competing with AI-powered features from other platforms.

Currently, Amazon is testing a feature that allows customers to ask specific questions about products and has already rolled out AI tools for summarising product reviews, and recommending clothing sizing.

The newly added search feature does not rely on Boolean searches or keyword matching. Coates has claimed people would rather type out a conversational search such as, “I need a dress to wear to a wedding in spring.”

Shopify’s search will read the intention behind the search and return relevant results.

He also says the AI tools on the platform have been built with a mix of AI foundation models, and have watermarking and moderation tools built in.

“We use models like GPT and Llama 2 and figure out which model works best for the feature we’re building.”

