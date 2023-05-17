“Significant Harm To The World” From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss

The CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, told Congress that government legislation will be necessary to keep the looming risks of artificial intelligence at bay.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposed a global agency to issue AI licenses with the authority to “take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”

“As this technology advances, we understand that people are anxious about how it could change the way we live. We are too,” Altman said at a Senate hearing.

The EU is already in the process of implementing such laws, although US Congress tends to be more conservative and slower moving than other jurisdictions.

Altman co-founded OpenAI with Elon Musk in 2015.

When pressed on his worst fears for the technology, he said “significant harm to the world”, pointing out that “if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong.”

