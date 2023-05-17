“Significant Harm To The World” From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

The CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, told Congress that government legislation will be necessary to keep the looming risks of artificial intelligence at bay.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposed a global agency to issue AI licenses with the authority to “take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”

“As this technology advances, we understand that people are anxious about how it could change the way we live. We are too,” Altman said at a Senate hearing.

altman Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss

The EU is already in the process of implementing such laws, although US Congress tends to be more conservative and slower moving than other jurisdictions.

Altman co-founded OpenAI with Elon Musk in 2015.

When pressed on his worst fears for the technology, he said “significant harm to the world”, pointing out that “if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong.”

han the technology itself.

PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
4Square clarity ad 1 Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
728x90TEAL Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
728x90 Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
1 728x90 Significant Harm To The World From AI Warns ChatGPT Boss
Previous Post

Tap to Pay Introduced On iPhones In Australia

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

YouTube Music Gears Up For Mass Update
REVIEW: House of Marley Exodus Headphones - Sustainable Stylish Sound
REVIEW: Netgear Meural: Beautiful Art, Stunning Smartphone Images Displayed Like Never Seen Before