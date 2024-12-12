Simpsons And Deadpool Toys Recalled Over Choking Risk

The Simpsons and Deadpool plush toys that were being sold at retailers including Amazon, Kmart, EB Games and Toyworld have been recalled over fear of a choking hazard.

Three Shelf Talker 12-inch figurines are included in the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) recall:

Homer Simpson toy;

Bart Simpson toy;

Deadpool toy.

The products, which have a pull string and say various phrases, do not comply with the mandatory information standard for products containing button/coin batteries, as they are missing the required warning information on the front panel.

“There is a risk of choking or serious injury if young children gain access to the button/coin batteries and swallow or place them inside their body, the ACCC says. 

Screen Shot 2024 12 12 at 3.15.52 pm Simpsons And Deadpool Toys Recalled Over Choking Risk
Bart Simpson Shelf Talker has been recalled over choking risk.

 

“Consumers may not be aware that the product contains a button battery.”

The figures were being sold in Australia from April 18, 2024, until their withdrawal on November 19, 2024.

Consumers who have bought this product should keep it out of reach of children.

“Contact Headstart or your place of purchase to receive a copy of the required warning information,” the ACCC says. 

You can call Headstart International Pty Ltd on 03 8763 3429 from 9am to 3pm Monday to Friday or email customerservice@headstartint.com.

Other traders stocking the product included Popculcha, Comic Book Heroes and  Lemony Gem.

One retailer, Kwerki Kulture, had been ranging the figurines for $49.99, but they were sold out.

