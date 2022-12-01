Skullcandy Crusher Headphones Fall Apart In Stores

Skullcandy are well known for their cheap headphones, but it appears that they have a major problem if the quality of Crusher Wireless headphones being sold by retailers in Australia are anything to go by.

A visit to a major national retail store revealed a demo model that really demonstrated the true cheapness of the materials used by the US production Company, with the material around the cups literally peeling off the cup.

Now questions have been raised as to why the Byron Bay based distributor Sea Breeze Distribution has not replaced the faulty models at retail stores with the poor quality on show for anyone looking to buy one of their Skullcandy products.

One observer said “The high cost of servicing and merchandising stock in stores is an issue”. On the merchandisers that we saw even the backplates of the merchandiser were rusting.

A visit to Product Review also raises questions about their Wireless Crusher model with the product panned by one Sydney user who wrote ” My son bought this as a present. (Skullcandy Crusher Wireless headphones). After it snapped at one point, which are made from cheap plastic, my son gave me another pair.

The second pair fell apart rather quickly as well.

DO NOT MOVE or even walk around the house too much because they snap if you are not careful. they do not tolerate ANY sweat!

They do not tolerate me doing anything physical.

You must sit still, or they will fall apart!

The soft cushioning for the ears is also peeling off”.

Sea Breeze Distribution has not commented for this story.

Currently the Skullcandy Crusher Headphones are selling at JB Hi Fi for $279.