Skullcandy Releases Its Most Premium Earbuds To Date

Skullcandy have announced its latest, feature-packed true wireless earbuds, the Rail ANC Earbuds, and Rail True Wireless Earbuds, boasting 4 mic Active Noise Cancellation (Rail ANC), and premium features including hands-free voice control, Multipoint Pairing, and Clear Voice Smart Mic.

These earbud models provide an elevated true wireless experience, and enable hands-free voice commands in five languages, along with the ability to become smarter over time upon upgrading via the Skull-iQ App.

Multipoint Pairing and touch controls enhance the listening experience, and can be customised through the app. Personal Sound enables listeners to tune audio to optimal levels based on hearing profiles.

The Rail ANC earbuds provide four mic hybrid and adjustable ANC, along with wireless charging.

Both models were designed with cutting edge technology that leverages virtual reality (VR) for an ergonomic fit. This provides a stable, comfortable experience.

The charging case is also streamlined and minimal. Rail ANC is available in a True Black colour, and Rail True Wireless is available in True Black and Bone colours.

See below additional details about the Rail ANC Earbuds:

$229.95 RRP

Up to 38 Hours of Battery Life (ANC off)

1 + Rapid Charge and Wireless Charging

10 hours battery life (earbuds), 28 hours (charging case)

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Cancelling – Monitors surrounding environment to filter out external noise.

– Monitors surrounding environment to filter out external noise. Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology

Over-the-Air Updates – Become smarter over time when new upgradable features are released via the Skull-iQ App

– Become smarter over time when new upgradable features are released via the Skull-iQ App Multipoint Pairing

Personal Sound by Mimi – Tune audio experience to unique hearing ability

– Tune audio experience to unique hearing ability Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If earbuds are misplaced, simply “ring” it from the Tile app

– If earbuds are misplaced, simply “ring” it from the Tile app Clear Voice Smart Mic – Reduces background noise to ensure calls are clear

– Reduces background noise to ensure calls are clear Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Adjust EQ or create custom EQ modes

– Adjust EQ or create custom EQ modes Customisable Button Functions – Personalise earbuds by customising controls via Skull-iQ app.

– Personalise earbuds by customising controls via Skull-iQ app. True Wireless via Bluetooth 5.2

See below additional details about the Rail True Wireless Earbuds:

169.95 RRP

Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge

8 hours battery life (earbuds), 34 hours (charging case), 10 minutes charge = 2 hours playtime

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology

Over-the-Air Updates

Personal Sound

Multipoint Pairing

Built-In Tile Finding Technology

Clear Voice Smart Mic

Preset & Custom EQ Modes

Customisable Button Functions

True Wireless via Bluetooth 5.2

Director of Global Product Management at Skullcandy, Jason Luthman said, “When we sat down to conceptualise the Rail family, our goal was to pack the best of what Skullcandy offers into a sleek, innovative form factor. The premium Rail collection is fully-loaded with mind-blowing audio and the freshest features competing with the highest-end true wireless offerings on the market, at a price point our fans will appreciate.”