Skullcandy Releases Its Most Premium Earbuds To Date

Skullcandy have announced its latest, feature-packed true wireless earbuds, the Rail ANC Earbuds, and Rail True Wireless Earbuds, boasting 4 mic Active Noise Cancellation (Rail ANC), and premium features including hands-free voice control, Multipoint Pairing, and Clear Voice Smart Mic.
These earbud models provide an elevated true wireless experience, and enable hands-free voice commands in five languages, along with the ability to become smarter over time upon upgrading via the Skull-iQ App.
Multipoint Pairing and touch controls enhance the listening experience, and can be customised through the app. Personal Sound enables listeners to tune audio to optimal levels based on hearing profiles.
The Rail ANC earbuds provide four mic hybrid and adjustable ANC, along with wireless charging.
Both models were designed with cutting edge technology that leverages virtual reality (VR) for an ergonomic fit. This provides a stable, comfortable experience.
The charging case is also streamlined and minimal. Rail ANC is available in a True Black colour, and Rail True Wireless is available in True Black and Bone colours.
See below additional details about the Rail ANC Earbuds:
- $229.95 RRP
- Up to 38 Hours of Battery Life (ANC off)
- 1 + Rapid Charge and Wireless Charging
- 10 hours battery life (earbuds), 28 hours (charging case)
- IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant
- Adjustable 4-Mic Active Noise Cancelling – Monitors surrounding environment to filter out external noise.
- Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology
- Over-the-Air Updates – Become smarter over time when new upgradable features are released via the Skull-iQ App
- Multipoint Pairing
- Personal Sound by Mimi – Tune audio experience to unique hearing ability
- Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If earbuds are misplaced, simply “ring” it from the Tile app
- Clear Voice Smart Mic – Reduces background noise to ensure calls are clear
- Preset & Custom EQ Modes – Adjust EQ or create custom EQ modes
- Customisable Button Functions – Personalise earbuds by customising controls via Skull-iQ app.
- True Wireless via Bluetooth 5.2
See below additional details about the Rail True Wireless Earbuds:
- 169.95 RRP
- Up to 42 Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge
- 8 hours battery life (earbuds), 34 hours (charging case), 10 minutes charge = 2 hours playtime
- IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant
- Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology
- Over-the-Air Updates
- Personal Sound
- Multipoint Pairing
- Built-In Tile Finding Technology
- Clear Voice Smart Mic
- Preset & Custom EQ Modes
- Customisable Button Functions
- True Wireless via Bluetooth 5.2
Director of Global Product Management at Skullcandy, Jason Luthman said, “When we sat down to conceptualise the Rail family, our goal was to pack the best of what Skullcandy offers into a sleek, innovative form factor. The premium Rail collection is fully-loaded with mind-blowing audio and the freshest features competing with the highest-end true wireless offerings on the market, at a price point our fans will appreciate.”