Slide Into Summer With A Blue R1 Mk4

This limited-edition R1 Mk4 in what makers Ruark Audio are calling “Beach Hut Blue” is a cool and classy way to put the lockdown blues behind us and dive into summer.

With only 1000 units set to hit the streets at $475 in late October, they’re a treat for eyes that have been dulled by staring at the same walls for months, as well as ears craving clear and precise sounds courtesy of adaptive EQ across the DAB, DAB+ and FM tuner.

Ruark’s acclaimed fourth-gen R1 Bluetooth radio pushed their Bluetooth radio line ahead when it landed in espresso last year, and this version has the same features, it’s just been given a fancy new outfit.

On top of sensational sound, there’s also an OLED display with auto dimming and an intuitive Rotodial control system. Plus, if you take an afternoon siesta there’s a sleep function and dual alarms.