SmartHouse Best Of The Best Awards 2020: Cameras And Video Call Gear

BEST RINGLIGHT: INFLUENCER ESSENTIAL RING LIGHT TRIPOD KIT

By: April Glover

There are countless cheap LED ring lights on the shelves which can transform your photos with the click of a button, but the #Influencer Vlogging Essentials Studio Kit (above) is one for serious vloggers. At $129, the 8-inch kit comes with a range of essential products and features for premium content production. The best feature of this studio kit is the LED Ring Light, which comes in three fantastic lighting modes: white, neutral and warm. The #Influencer Vlogging Essentials Studio Kit has all the right components to transform your photo-taking or videoing experience. It doesn’t have key elements such as a mic or power adapter, but the ring light quality is excellent. It’s certainly the most convenient and efficient kit on the market.

BEST MICROPHONE: BLUE YETI X

The Blue Yeti X is a professional USB microphone which is built for pro-gamers (and now for remote workers) and delivers rich broadcast sound with clarity and volume. The microphone is primarily aimed at Twitch players and YouTubers, so you know the audio stream is going to be pitch-perfect. It picks up even the smallest of sounds using a four-capsule condenser array and you can switch between the different modes seamlessly – cardioid, omni, bidirectional and stereo. The Blue Yeti X also has a more than affordable price of $299 – you’d struggle to find a better value product with such high-quality features.

BEST WEBCAM: LOGITECH STREAMCAM

Webcams have never been such a vital piece of equipment – and the Logitech Streamcam is both affordable and high-performing. The $169.99 camera features pristine image quality, dual front-facing microphones, versatile mounting options and USB-C connectivity, all wrapped into a compact, aesthetically pleasing little webcam. With 1080p/60 fps in MJPEG video resolution, the Streamcam will deliver fantastic quality picture for your Zoom and streaming needs.

BEST HEADSET: LOGITECH CLEAR CHAT

Logitech is the video-conferencing king, with a number of products winning in these categories. A clear winner in the headset arena is the Logitech Clear Chat, an affordable and great quality audio product with a number of key features that make it worth much more than its $89 price tag. This headset ships with a noise-cancelling and rotating microphone, in-line audio controls, a USB-A connection and the all-important comfortable fit for long conference calls or a gaming marathon.

BEST DASHCAM: UNIDEN IGO85R ULTRA HD 4K SMART DASH CAM

The Uniden iGO85R is a sophisticated and reliable camera with a number of crucial features at an affordable price point. For just $349, Uniden’s product is top-tier in terms of camera quality and added features and it is well worth the investment – even just for peace of mind. It comes with Ultra 4K Video Resolution (3840 X 2160) in the front

camera, plus a rear camera for an extra layer of security. And unlike a lot of expensive dashcams on the market, the camera alerts you while driving of upcoming fixed speed cameras and red-light cameras.