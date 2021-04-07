SmartHouse Best Of The Best Awards 2020: Computer Accessories

BEST MOUSE: LOGITECH MX ANYWHERE 3

By: Jake Nelson

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 mouse (above) packs features you’d normally find in higher-end professional mice into a compact and portable frame. You get a MagSpeed electromagnetic wheel that can seamlessly shift between ratchet and free spin; dedicated forward and back buttons; the ability to connect to up to three devices at once and switch between them at the press of a button; and a whopping 70 days of use on a single charge. And at just $129.95, this little guy is a steal.

BEST GAMING MOUSE: LOGITECH G903

By: Jake Nelson

Logitech G is a top brand in gaming accessories, and with good reason, as evidenced by the G903 gaming mouse. The latest version comes with the HERO 16K gaming sensor, making for precise gameplay – 1:1 tracking and 16,000 maximum DPI – as well as ten times the battery efficiency of older generations.

What’s more, the ambidextrous design, with side buttons that can be placed on the left or the right of the mouse, mean lefties can game just as well as righties with the G903. Not only that, with the optional POWERPLAY wireless charging mousepad, you can play to your heart’s content and never have to plug your mouse in again.

Its only flaw is that I don’t have one myself.

BEST KEYBOARD: LOGITECH CRAFT (2020)

By: Jake Nelson

It may have first come out a couple of years ago, but the 2020 iteration of the Logitech Craft is still an excellent keyboard for professionals. Full-sized and durable, the Craft’s signature feature is its dial on the top left-hand corner, which can be used for a variety of functions in programs like Photoshop and Premiere Pro. When you couple that with features like backlit keys that automatically light up as soon as you put your hands on them, as well as its ability to be paired with up to three devices, you can see why the Craft is still king for creatives.

BEST PORTABLE STORAGE: SANDISK EXTREME PRO PORTABLE SSD

By: Jake Nelson

If you’re a content creator looking for a beefy portable storage option, don’t overlook the Extreme Pro Portable SSD range from SanDisk. Available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities – with 4TB to hit the market soon – the Extreme Pro Portable SSDs feature blistering transfer speeds of up to 1050MB per second, allowing editing straight from the drive.

They’re also built with a rugged forged aluminium body, a lightweight and compact design for easy transport (including a little “handle” to carry them around), and an IP55 rating against water and dust. A great storage pick for the pro on the go.