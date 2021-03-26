SmartHouse Best Of The Best Awards 2020: Smart Phones

Best Premium Smart Phone: SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 ULTRA

By: April Glover

Samsung S21 Ultra is fast becoming the Swiss Army Knife of smartphones with new video, still and pro editing and shooting capabilities now standard in the new $1,849 device. While it has a pen capability, the actual pen is a separate accessory with the real standout features being the new camera array, AI, faster processor, AMOLED display screen and 5G when it’s available. The real key to unlocking dramatic improvement to the capabilities of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is the new Exynos processor. This is the powerhouse that other competing smartphone brands don’t have access to because it is manufactured by Samsung for their own devices. The S21 Ultra is a real Apple-slayer with top-tier, unparalleled features in the design, performance and camera arena.

Best Affordable Smart Phone: SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 FAN EDITION

By: Jake Nelson

Though the new S21 range is out, Samsung’s S20 Fan Edition (FE) is still well worth a look for anyone wanting to get into the Korean giant’s flagship Galaxy S range for less than $1,000. The S20 FE boasts a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor, a 4500mAh battery, a lovely 120Hz 2400 x 1080 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, and a rear camera array that, while chunky, produces photos that punch well above the FE’s price point. Speaking of, that price point has recently dropped after the S21 series came out, which means you can pick up even the 128GB 5G model for just under $1,000. Sure, it’s not a hot new S21, but don’t sleep on the S20 FE – if you want the soul of a flagship in the body of a premium value phone, you can’t go wrong with this little gem.

Best Value Over $500: THE LG VELVET

By: April Glover

LG smartphones are few and far between, but the South Korean company really got it right with the launch of the LG Velvet. For $899, the 5G-enabled Velvet is ultra-stylish with a wide 6.8-inch OLED screen. It’s also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, giving it an impressive refresh rate and fast performance. The Velvet has the feel and look of a $1,000+ phone. It also has a good quality quad camera, with three lenses on the rear and one on the front. It is also compatible with wireless charging plus it’s kept the headphone jack – a great mix of modern and old-school features. A real winner in this category.

Best Value Under $500: MOTO G PLUS 5G

By: April Glover

Motorola released its first sub-$500 5G phone with the Moto G Plus, a powerful device with a lot packed in for its affordable price. The G Plus 5G has a 1080 x 2520 display with a 21:9 aspect ratio 409ppi and the HDR10 does a good job of delivering a crisp clear image to the screen. The handset which is long and thin is built around the 6.7-inch display and the outer casing looks very similar to a midrange $1,000 plus device despite it being a plastic finish. For just $499, the Moto G Plus has a great camera, a 5000mAh battery which keeps it running for days and a sophisticated 90Hz display.

Best Sub-$300: ALCATEL 1SE

By: Jake Nelson

For a $199 Android smartphone, the Alcatel 1SE has some impressive features you’d expect to see on a much more expensive device. A good screen, an octa-core processor, a 4000mAh battery, and some extra bells and whistles like a fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button make it a worthy choice for anyone who wants a serviceable smartphone on a budget. Plus it has a 3.5mm headphone jack – how many premium handsets can you say that for, these days?