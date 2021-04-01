SmartHouse Best Of The Best Awards 2020: Smart Watches & Fitness Gear

BEST HEALTH & FITNESS WATCH: FITBIT VERSA 3

By: April Glover

The Fitbit Versa 3 (above) was released in 2020 and immediately became a key competitor to the much-loved Apple Watch. The stylish fitness watch has all the features you need to track your health and exercise while also connecting you to the technology normally saved for your smartphone, such as controlling music, notifications and Fitbit pay. Sleekly designed with a curved watch face and a matte black or soft gold aluminium casing (depending on which colour you choose), the Versa 3 has a big screen of 1.58-inches and a brighter AMOLED display with a 336 x 336 resolution. At $399, it’s cheaper than a lot of smart watches on the market too.

BEST eBIKE: XIAOMI HIMO Z20

By: April Glover

Xiaomi’s eBike the Himo Z20 is a fantastic machine. It wins in this category thanks to its superb design, including the foldable element. The Himo Z20 is powerful, with the ability to reach speeds of 25km/hr through its motor and a 10,000mAh battery. The 6-speed transmission ensures the gears shift quickly and seamlessly, making it a sporty model or a great bike to just glide through the city on, and it even has a nifty little air pump located in the bike seat. It’s a safe and reliable eBike which lives up to the expectations. For the reasonable price of $1,499, riders will be pleasantly surprised at its power and clever design.

BEST SMART WATCH: SUUNTO 7 GPS SPORTS WATCH

By: April Glover

The Suunto 7 smart watch is the best of both worlds – tracking fitness and health while also being a fantastic digital companion for your wrist. Powered by Wear OS by Google™, the Suunto 7 is stylishly designed with athleticism in mind. It has over 70 sports modes, offers free offline outdoor maps and is incredibly durable with a 50m water resistance rating and gorilla glass for the display. What also sets this watch apart is the AMOLED touchscreen that delivers 454 x 454 resolution and 1000 nits’ brightness. It is the Ferrari of the smartwatch world – a standout timepiece with fantastic, well-designed apps and impressive performance.

FITBIT INSPIRE 2

By: April Glover

At just $179.99, the Inspire 2 is the perfect little device for smartwatch amateurs wanting to kickstart their health and fitness journey. The LCD watch-face is less confronting and much simpler than the Versa and Sense and opts for comfort and convenience over size. It is fantastic for sports tracking, with over 20 exercise options and even comes with all-new advanced female health tracking. The Inspire 2 is a user-friendly activity tracker packed with great features and a Free 1 year Fitbit Premium Subscription valued at $129.99, which makes it great value for money.