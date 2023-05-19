Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

OpenAI have announced ChatGPT will be coming to smartphones as an app, an iPhone release happening yesterday in the US, with an Android promise in the future.

It be downloaded for free from the App Store on Apple iPhones. Users can ask questions, receive responses, and it comes included with voice recognition, allowing users to speak queries.

The bot will only respond in writing, and the app can sync text-based conversations across multiple devices.

1 6NPDoLBnoCYFSez1iqxMiA Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App

Anyone who pays for OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription can use the most powerful large language model, GPT-4 through the app.

There are plans to spread the app to more countries, including Australia in the coming weeks, as well as a rollout to Android smartphones.

Millions have experimented the use of ChatGPT since the release last year. The latest bots were built on top of LLMs, and can predict and generate humanlike responses.

Apple however are restricting the internal use of ChatGPT along with other AI tools. It is concerned the software will be used to release confidential data.

chatgpt appstore one one Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App

Apple, Samsung and other corporate giants are banning employee use of the tools.

Channel News Banner Leader board scaled Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
Denon Home 728x90 2 Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
1 728x90 Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
728x90TEAL Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
Leaderboard 728x90 Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
728x90 Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
Middleton 728x90px Product Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App
Previous Post

Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two-Hour Videos Now

Three Device Connection Added To New Wireless Earbuds

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Struggling In The Smartphone Market Nokia Has A Crack At Tablets
Huawei P30 Snubs MWC For Paris Launch
Apple True Wireless Powerbeats Pro Leaked