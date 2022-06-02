Smartphones Will Kill Off DSLRs By 2024, Says Sony

The photo quality from a smartphone camera will be higher than those taken with a digital single lens reflex camera within two years, according to Sony.

Terushi Shimizu, the President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions, gave a presentation in which he revealed “we expect that still images [from phones] will exceed the image quality of single-lens reflex cameras within the next few years”.

Slides from the presentation (below) show the expected progress, including claims that smartphone cameras will also usurp ILC [interchangeable lens camera] image quality within two years, and that sensor size in smartphones will double in that same period, allowing multi-frame processing to realise “a new imaging experience.”

By 2025, smartphones will be able to handle multi-frame processing while shooting 8K videos.

Screen Shot 2022 06 03 at 8.45.37 am Smartphones Will Kill Off DSLRs By 2024, Says Sony

Sony highlights improved AI and quantum saturation as driving the continued increase in smartphone camera quality, as well as its own two-layer transistor pixel technology, which is currently in development.

Sony has 42 per cent of the global image sensor market for phones, including providing the three Sony IMX 7-series sensors in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

