Smartphones Will Kill Off DSLRs By 2024, Says Sony

The photo quality from a smartphone camera will be higher than those taken with a digital single lens reflex camera within two years, according to Sony.

Terushi Shimizu, the President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions, gave a presentation in which he revealed “we expect that still images [from phones] will exceed the image quality of single-lens reflex cameras within the next few years”.

Slides from the presentation (below) show the expected progress, including claims that smartphone cameras will also usurp ILC [interchangeable lens camera] image quality within two years, and that sensor size in smartphones will double in that same period, allowing multi-frame processing to realise “a new imaging experience.”

By 2025, smartphones will be able to handle multi-frame processing while shooting 8K videos.

Sony highlights improved AI and quantum saturation as driving the continued increase in smartphone camera quality, as well as its own two-layer transistor pixel technology, which is currently in development.

Sony has 42 per cent of the global image sensor market for phones, including providing the three Sony IMX 7-series sensors in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.