SmartThings Feature Unveiled At Samsung Dev Conference

Samsung has used its annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) to highlight Home Insight, a new feature coming to its SmartThings app.

The 10th conference was held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center and celebrated “a decade of collaboration and innovation with developers”. About 3,000 developers, partners and media attended.

Home Insight analyses user data, usage patterns, device history and home stats collected in real time “to offer a better home experience”, Samsung says.

“It also recommends features to optimise the home, such as powering off idle devices while away during a specific time of day or season.”

The Galaxy Tab S10 has a Home Insight Widget and can be used as a home dashboard to monitor and control the house.

Samsung says SmartThings has more than 350 million subscribers and over 340 “Works with SmartThings” (WWST) partners.

“Samsung is using advanced AI technology to unlock higher-level SmartThings experiences and explore a wider range of partnerships,” the company says.

Samsung also introduced its plan to have all its products with screens run the SmartThings Hub.

“This will make Samsung devices better at working together to take care of the home, and even includes connectivity with partner devices,” it says.

“The plan includes adding Edge AI technology based on the SmartThings Hub, which embeds AI capabilities in the home’s connected devices, contributing to the vision of a truly AI-enhanced home.”

Tobin Richardson, Head of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), says Samsung SmartThings is the first service to adopt the Matter 1.3 standard.

ChannelNews reported today on issues relating to a new SmartThings upgrade that caused some older Galaxy devices to brick.