Smeg Brings Retro Style with 50’s Style Hand Blender

Smeg continues to expand its iconic 50’s Style appliance range with the HBF03 Hand Blender in cream, combining vintage-inspired design with practical performance for everyday kitchen tasks.

Finished in Smeg’s signature glossy cream colour, the $200 hand blender is designed to complement the brand’s retro kitchen lineup while delivering the functionality expected from a modern food preparation tool. Compact and lightweight, it features a practical ergonomic anti-slip handle that improves comfort and control when blending, whisking or chopping ingredients.

At the core of the appliance is a 700-watt motor with four variable speed settings plus a turbo function, allowing users to adjust power depending on the task. Whether preparing soups, sauces or smoothies, the speed control provides flexibility while the turbo boost offers extra power when tackling thicker mixtures.

Smeg has also integrated its FlowBlend blade system, which uses double-pointed stainless steel blades designed to improve circulation and reduce suction while blending. The result is smoother textures and more consistent mixing across a range of ingredients, from soft fruits to harder vegetables.

The HBF03 is designed as a multi-purpose food preparation tool and ships with several accessories. These include a 1.4-litre graduated beaker, a Tritan Renew chopper container with stainless steel blades, and a stainless-steel balloon whisk for whipping cream, beating eggs or preparing cake mixtures.

Smeg is also incorporating more sustainable materials, with the beaker and chopper container made from Tritan Renew plastic containing 50 per cent certified recycled content, while remaining BPA-free.

With the included accessories, the hand blender can be used for tasks including blending soups, chopping herbs and nuts, whisking cream and preparing smoothies or sauces. Most components are dishwasher safe, helping simplify clean-up after food preparation.

Measuring 414mm high, 120mm wide and 65mm deep, the appliance is designed to be compact enough for everyday use while still delivering strong blending performance. The product is backed by a two-year replacement warranty.