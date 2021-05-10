Smoking Hot Deals Come To Aldi This Weekend

It may not traditionally be BBQ season, but Aldi still has winter warmers sorted with a range of outdoor cooking and campfire products on sale this weekend.

Headlining the range is a combined woodfire pizza and charcoal BBQ oven, retailing at $179. Featuring a removable ashtray plus a built-in damper in the chimney to regulate heat, the oven comes with a pizza stone, a cooking grill, and a charcoal grate.

Accompanying it is a Coolabah gas smoker, on sale for $199. The smoker features a glass viewing window with temperature gauge, plus a stainless steel burner, adjustable damper, and side handles for easy movement; it also comes with a woodchip box and water pan.

An Outland Living powder-coated steel fire pit ($149), and a range of cast-iron cookware comprising a frypan, Dutch oven, and jaffle iron for $19.99 each, will also be on sale.

The cooking range will appear as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday, May 15.