Snap One Enters Access Control Market With ProdataKey

by Varun Godinho
Snap One, now part of ADI, has announced its entry into the access control space by now distributing hardware and software solutions from ProdataKey (PDK). PDK’s cloud-based access control systems can be used to address a variety of security challenges.

With the plug-and-play PDK ecosystem, owners get easy-to-use tools to manage access, set schedules for timed access.

They can manage access remotely using PDK’s cloud-based tools, regardless of the business’ size or number of users.

The cloud-based design also simplifies maintenance and upkeep by limiting onsite hardware and providing automatic updates.

PDK’s cloud-based access control system allows owners to scale the system based on their specific needs, leveraging a variety of products including wired and wireless door controllers, keycard readers, fob readers and software to help manage user access and analyze room usage.

Users can choose to utilize Bluetooth, mobile push buttons, wearable credentials or high-security fobs and keycards to authenticate access permissions.

“PDK’s access control solutions now empower Snap One partners to enhance security and peace of mind at commercial locations, high-end residences, gated communities and beyond,” said Snap One Senior Director Clint Choate. “PDK’s access devices can help strengthen onsite security while making it simple for workers and users to access controlled spaces, which can be enhanced through integration with Snap One’s existing Digital Watchdog offerings.”

PDK is the first third-party brand crossing into Snap One from ADI. In June, Resideo Technologies completed the acquisition of Snap One and integrated it into its ADI Global Distribution segment. The all-cash transaction was for $10.75 (A$15.78) per Snap One common share, or a total transaction value of approximately $1.4 billion (A$2.06 billion).

