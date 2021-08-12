Snapdragon: The Secret To Samsung’s Foldable Success

In all the Samsung Unfolded release madness, many may have missed the fact that Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform is powering the new foldable smartphones – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Snapdragon 888 is especially geared towards gaming, photography, and connectivity, which gives Samsung’s latest phones quite the boost.

“Samsung Electronics, Google, and Qualcomm Technologies continue to work together to define the benchmark for premium Android experiences,” said Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

“We are honoured that Samsung has chosen Snapdragon 888 to power its latest cutting-edge foldable smartphones globally,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm.

“Together we once again set the bar of what consumers should expect from their most valued device.”

Hiroshi Lockheimer, senior vice president of platforms and ecosystems, Google, said Snapdragon 888 is “pushing the boundaries of mobile experiences.”