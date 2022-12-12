Sonos And Ikea’s Floor Lamp Speaker To Debut Next Year

Sonos and Ikea teams up again, this time to work on a Symfonisk floor lamp speaker, scheduled to launch in January 2023.

After the Symfonisk Table Lamp, Bookshelf Speaker, and Picture frame, the floor lamp speaker is the latest product in development by the two companies.

With a simple design, the lamp speaker casts a gentle light while offering elevated sound. It can be personalized through different Symfonisk speaker lamp shades that can be bought separately.

Paired together with other products from the Symfonisk range or other Sonos products, the lamp can also act as a rear speaker to create a home theatre setup with light and room filling sound.

“The Symfonisk floor lamp speaker is a great example of how our collaboration continues to challenge the traditional idea of sound in the home”, says Sara Lincoln, Principal Product Manager at Sonos.

“We created the floor lamp speaker to sound great on its own but also to be versatile. It works seamlessly with all our Sonos speakers and is a great option for those who are looking to add rear speakers to their home theatre set up, when paired with our soundbars such as Ray and Beam”.

