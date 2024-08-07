Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

After launching their new headphones two months ago with bits that didn’t work, Sonos whose shares crashed 8% this week, has finally rolled out a patch for their software that allows their Ace headphones to communicate with their own soundbars.

Described as a key feature user quickly found out that all they got was partial compatibility.

In a statement issued overnight Sonus now claims that their Sonos Ace headphones now work with all of the company’s soundbars and that owners who did not return them can take advantage of the TV audio swap feature.%name Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch

How this works is simple, audio is linked to the Sonos headphones instead of the soundbar itself, so that owners don’t disturb others in a room who may be reading.

The technology is not new Google and Apple has had with its earbuds and Google TV devices for some time.

The main difference according to Digital Trends is that Sonos isn’t an operating system so it has to handle the audio handoff a little further downstream.

Tomorrow, Sonos is tipped to announce their latest financials following the launch of the Sonos Ace headphones and the debacle over their latest app, with some customers threatening a class action because the problems and poor design of the Sonos app which are still not fixed.

Middleton 728x90px Product Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
Litheaudio 728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
6TH BIRTHDAY 2024 Banner 728x90px Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
hitachi banner 728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
QUEEN 728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
Whatmough 728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
728x90 Iconic Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
728X90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
Haier 728x90 1 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
4Square – Channel News 728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
728x90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Sonos Delivers Patch To Fix Sonos Ace Problem 2 Months After Launch
Previous Post

Samsung To Manufacture A Million Galaxy Rings This Year

iRobot Debuts New Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum And Mop

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

BlueAnt Has A New $279 Portable Speaker That Even Sonos Should Be Worried About
D-Link Receives Court Support Against FTC Complaints
CES 2018: JBL Adds Smart Speaker With Display To Link Family