Sonos Move 2 To Offer 24-hour Battery Life, Stereo Sound

Sonos’s premium portable speaker range is being refreshed with the Move 2 tipped to debut in September.

The Move 2 offers stereo instead of just the mono sound found on the original Move, and a huge increase in battery life from 10 hours to 24 hours, according to The Verge’s Chris Welsh.

The publication says the Move 2 will be released around the end of September, and while it will look similar to its predecessor, it offers significant enhancements.

The upgrade from 10 hours to 24 hours of battery life is a huge improvement and makes for more than comfortable all-day use. Stereo sound is a big step forward too. Frankly, it’s hard to understand why it wasn’t included in the first place, given the Move is at the top of the Sonos portable range.

Welsh writes that the Move 2 will offer stereo sound with the inclusion of dual angles tweeters instead of one. There will still be a single Woofer for bass frequencies.

You’ll get a dedicated volume slider as found on the Era 100 and 300, plus line-in audio with the addition of a USB-C port. You can attach another sound source and play it through the Move 2 at the pool this coming summer.

The addition of Line-in to Bluetooth and WiFi complete the trifecta of audio sources. Apart from playing music independently, you can use the Move 2 to stream music across a Sonos home system.

“Sonos has paid attention to some smaller details as well: for example, the wireless charging base station now has a detachable power adapter compared to the hard-wired original,” Welsh writes, adding there’s now a switch on the back of the product for disabling the voice assistant microphones.

The US price will be US$449 with Australian pricing to come. The current first generation Move is $699 locally.

The Move 2 will be available in black, white, and now an olive colour as found on some other Sonos speakers.

The Move sits at the top of Sonos’s portable speaker range which also comprises the Roam, and several composite sets: Adventure Set, Indoor/Outdoor Set (Era 100 & Move), Portable Set (Move & Roam) and 2 Room sets (Arc & Move).