Sonos Still Trying To Cobble App Back With Another Update

News by David Richards Share
Sonos is still back peddling with customers still unable to fully use their Sonos sound system after a disasterous app update, this week the struggling US audio Company released another update as it attempts to reverse the fallout from a disastrous redesign which has seen Australian customers dump the brand for a new networked audio system according to retailers.

Their latest update only adds enhanced accessibility and stability setting which only apply during a set up process.

These are just a fraction of the issues plaguing Sono’s customers whose complaints have led to a major decline in the value of the business.%name Sonos Still Trying To Cobble App Back With Another Update

As of today, Sonos shares are down 26% year to date as the business grapples to handle a multitude of problems, they have also been forced to cancel projected product launches of new products that needed the app to work properly.

Sonos is reintroducing the ability to clear your music queue on the Android app — a feature that’s been missing since the disastrous launch of the new app which is still missing several key features.

Since the app’s controversial redesign in May, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has apologised several for disappointing customers and said fixing the app is the company’s “number one priority,” leading to the delay of two new products.

Both customers and investors are calling for his sacking because of a tyranny of problems at the audio Company.%name Sonos Still Trying To Cobble App Back With Another Update

Earlier this month, Spence dashed hopes that the old app could be rereleased.

Instead, the company plans to continue following its roadmap to add features to improve the app, with better volume responsiveness, enhanced queue editing, and better alarm reliability coming in future updates, Digital Trends reports.

