Sonos Unveil Next Generation Flagship Soundbar

Sonos has upgraded its fantastic Beam soundbar with the Gen 2, which makes big improvements in design and audio quality.

The new Beam has support for Dolby Atmos, and compatible with HDMI eARC on your TV, with plans to offer both Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos Music later this year via Amazon Music. The immersive 3D audio is perfect for that cinematic experience, and the panoramic quality of the audio is perfect for music, sports; whatever you wish.

“We often talk about ‘Hollywood at Home’ being a real catalyst for our business, and Beam has played a huge part in this as one of the top-selling soundbars in its category”, said Patrick Spence, Sonos CEO.

“Taking what we’ve learned over the years about great listening and home theatre, we’ve found a way to bring new features and significantly better sound to Beam, all in the same compact size that has proven extremely popular with customers.”

Sonos tuned the soundbar by consulting the Sonos Soundboard, a “collection of leaders across music, film and more” to ensure that the most pristine sound reproduction was achieved.

But if you want to adapt it to your tastes, then Trueplay will detect and adapt the speaker sound based on the environment it is in, taking into account wall bounce, the dampening effect of furniture, and the position of the soundbar in relation to the room.

Beam can be controlled with the Sonos app, your TV remote, Apple AirPlay 2, music service apps, and numerous voice assistant apps.

Beam (Gen 2) will be available in Australia from October 6 for $699.