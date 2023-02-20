Sonus Faber And Maserati Team On EV GranTurismo

Top-end audio brand Sonus Faber have linked with luxury car maker Maserati for a premium sound system for the revolutionary new 100 per cent electric iteration of their famous GranTurismo.

Using electrics rather than an internal combustion engine, though a traditional version is also available, this promises a “truly live performance experience”, and extends a successful partnership between the top-end brands that started with the Maserati MC20 Super Sports Car in 2020, pushing innovation and challenging the limits of performance.

The sound system for the MC20 was awarded with an EISA prize for the best car audio system for the year, and the Sonus Faber system features heavily in dedicated audio journals, for both its standard premium and high premium aspects.

It boasts 860W of power through 14 speakers, while the high premium option delivers 1195W through 19 speakers. Both are proudly designed and engineered in Italy, and built with the finest natural materials.

The systems include Sonus Faber’s signature silk dome tweeter and paper cone mids, which result in smooth frequency response and detailed sound stage, enabled by independently driven speakers.

The dynamic range of each system is delivered by a high-power Class-D Dual DSP amplifier with an oversized power supply.

As Sonus Faber say, “For a car as iconic as GranTurismo, we decided to look at our most important technologies and tailor them for GT’s luxurious car cabin.

“We carefully selected the most appropriate technologies from our top in class collections to ensure clarity, performance and fatigue-free sound.

“In addition, the tuning process was conducted in order to maintain the same high-quality standards through precise measurements and phase coherent philosophy that returns an acoustic scenario with three-dimensional sound perception.”