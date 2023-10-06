Sonus Faber Debuts New UWB Wireless Speakers

The Duetto multi-component wireless speakers from Sonus Faber have just been unveiled, and not only can they be controlled via the Sonus Faber app, but they provide both wired and wireless connectivity. The technology is what’s interesting about the new release, however, because the speakers are the first to allow the left and right speakers to use ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless technology as their only link.

UWB is still relatively unknown compared with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and is still quite new. However, it offers up to 10x the bandwidth of Bluetooth, has almost no latency, uses little power, and operates within a frequency spectrum free of interference.

This means the Duetto primary speaker can wirelessly send lossless, hi-res audio up to 24bit/96kHz to the secondary speaker. There’s no lag, and it can reach distances up to 26 feet. The primary speaker requires power and (optionally) a wired connection to a source, however the secondary speaker only requires power.

The speakers are two-way, incorporating a 0.7 inch tweeter and 5.25 inch midwoofer. Both are powered by discrete amplifiers. A 100W class AB amplifier drives the tweeter, whereas a 205W class D amplifier drives the midwoofer.

This produces a claimed frequency response of 37Hz – 30,000Hz, with a 1900Hz crossover designed by Sonus Faber.

There are two wooden enclosures, available in two finishes, and it’s topped with a leather panel including Sonus Faber’s Senso touch for volume control, input selection, and connections. They can be ordered with available stands as well for an additional cost.

Wired connections are HDMI ARC/eARC, optical, RCA analog with line-in and phono modes. There is also a subwoofer output. The Duetto supports Wi-Fi, along with Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, and Qobuz. They’re also Roon-ready, and Bluetooth can be used for streaming, supporting aptX HD.

The speakers are set to be available beginning October, however Australian pricing is yet to be revealed.