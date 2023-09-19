Sonus Faber Offers Trade In Deal On Old Gear

Italian high-end audio brand Sonus Faber has unveiled a new ‘Trade In to Trade Up’ deal encouraging consumers to trade in hi-fi products to receive money towards a next purchase.

Running from today, ending November 15th, 2023, customers qualified will receive up to the total original RRP for any pair of speakers, Sonus Faber or otherwise.

The trade-in value will then be taken off the purchase price for a new speaker pair bought from any UK Sonus Faber retailer.

This offer, however, is ONLY available through authorised UK dealers, applying only to the purchase of a new model from current Sonus Faber collections, including the Lumina, Sonetto, Heritage, Reference, Homage, and Olympica Nova speaker lines. Sonus Faber speakers for purchase must also be at least 2.5x the value of the trade-in pair.

Other rules that apply to the scheme include:

The pair of trade-in speakers can be from any brand, but proof of purchase must be provided through an original invoice or receipt.

It is up to the customer to ensure the trade-in speakers arrive at the dealer safely, without damage, unless alternative delivery/collection arrangements were agreed upon with the dealer.

The purchase pair of Sonus Faber speakers must be at the full original retail price.

The offer only applies to the following lines: Lumina, Sonetto, Olympica Nova, Heritage, Homage and Reference.

A participating Sonus Faber dealer reserves the right to deem a pair of speakers not eligible.

This isn’t the only company to introduce this type of scheme, pushing towards sustainability. Bang & Olufsen’s Mozart software platform promises future proof models with updates correlating changes in software.

McIntosh and Focal also offered almost identical schemes in June and August, enticing consumers toward an eco-friendly purchase.

This scheme appears to be a win-win scenario, with consumers upgrading their hi-fi setup and gaining a discount on a new luxury kit.