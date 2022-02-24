Sonus Faber Omnia Has Premium Looks And Sound

The new 490W, four-way home audio Sonus Omnia wireless system brings together Sonus Faber’s Italian heritage and design expertise to enhance the joy of listening with a suite of features that allow a user to connect to a range of media.

Equipped with two new trademarked technologies – SENSO and CRESCENDO – the touch-sensitive Senso interface lets you directly control Omnia to connect to any digital or analog source, including TV, turntable or mobile device.

It’s an advanced signal processing system, so there’s a greater feel for dimensionality and immersivity, thanks to the two full range side speakers.

Omnia also supports all the latest streaming tech and is turntable-ready, so you roll with seamless playback from mobile devices with integrated Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.

sonus faber omnia 3 4 full walnut graphite Sonus Faber Omnia Has Premium Looks And Sound

An HDMI ARC input is also onboard to beef up your TV sound with one direct connect.

Then prepare yourself for an immersive real-life soundstage via Sonus Faber’s 490W closed box hosting seven drivers.

You’ll also be packing an impressive set of 0.75″ silk dome tweeters with Neogymium slug structure magnet motor system, 3 paper pulp cone midrange, and a 6.5″ long throw woofer with aluminum cone down firing.

After four decades of award-winning engineering, Sonus Faber certainly have their eyes on the game.

