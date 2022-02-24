Sonus Faber Omnia Has Premium Looks And Sound

The new 490W, four-way home audio Sonus Omnia wireless system brings together Sonus Faber’s Italian heritage and design expertise to enhance the joy of listening with a suite of features that allow a user to connect to a range of media.

Equipped with two new trademarked technologies – SENSO and CRESCENDO – the touch-sensitive Senso interface lets you directly control Omnia to connect to any digital or analog source, including TV, turntable or mobile device.

It’s an advanced signal processing system, so there’s a greater feel for dimensionality and immersivity, thanks to the two full range side speakers.

Omnia also supports all the latest streaming tech and is turntable-ready, so you roll with seamless playback from mobile devices with integrated Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built in.

An HDMI ARC input is also onboard to beef up your TV sound with one direct connect.

Then prepare yourself for an immersive real-life soundstage via Sonus Faber’s 490W closed box hosting seven drivers.

You’ll also be packing an impressive set of 0.75″ silk dome tweeters with Neogymium slug structure magnet motor system, 3 paper pulp cone midrange, and a 6.5″ long throw woofer with aluminum cone down firing.

After four decades of award-winning engineering, Sonus Faber certainly have their eyes on the game.