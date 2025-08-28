Sonus faber Unveils Amati Supreme Loudspeakers for Audiophiles with Deep Pockets

Italian luxury audio brand Sonus faber has launched its latest high-end floorstanding loudspeakers, the Amati Supreme, offering a more accessible slice of its flagship Suprema technology.

Following a recent limited-edition collaboration with Lamborghini, which produced just 50 pairs of the US$130,000 (A$208,000) Il Cremonese Ex3me speakers, the Amati Supreme brings the brand’s “Voice of Sonus faber” (VOS) driver array to a slightly less astronomical price point of US$78,000 (A$123,000) per pair.

The 4.5-way Amati Supreme features the same tweeter, super tweeter, and 165mm Camelia midrange driver as the US$750,000 (A$1.17 million) Suprema, ensuring reference-level acoustic performance.

Twin 220mm woofers with a dual-driver motor system provide deep, controlled bass, while the speakers can handle up to 600 watts, requiring a high-end amplifier to reach their potential.

Italian craftsmanship meets modern design with matte metal finishes – Sabbia Oro (warm gold) and Terra Rossa (earthy red) – wrapping the lute-shaped cabinets.

A transparent Y-shaped window on top reveals the intricately arranged mid-high crossover, offering a glimpse into the speaker’s engineering.

For audiophiles seeking precision tuning, the rear panel includes fine-adjustment controls for mid-high and mid-bass output, allowing the speakers to be optimised for individual listening environments.

Cork-damped midrange chambers further enhance natural sound reproduction, a nod to Sonus faber’s commitment to blending high-tech engineering with sustainable, organic materials.

Measuring 1.18 metres tall and weighing 62 kg per speaker, the Amati Supreme makes a bold statement in any listening room. Its frequency response ranges from 28 Hz to 40 kHz, and with 91 dB sensitivity, the speakers reward careful amplification, from brands such as McIntosh or Pass Labs.

Available from September, the Amati Supreme is clearly aimed at audiophiles who value both performance and design.

